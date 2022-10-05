School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese with lettuce and tomato, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Oct. 10
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans, fruit, cherry crisp.
Friday, Oct. 14
No School
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, apple
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, Italian salad, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oranges.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baby carrots, coleslaw, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 10
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, applesauce.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Donut, peaches.
Lunch: Ham and cheese melt, salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 14
Fall Break
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, Oct.7 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 10 – Polish sausage, cabbage or sauerkraut, corn, roll or cornbread, pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, pea salad, cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Mexican casserole with beans and tortillas, zucchini and squash, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 13 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, green beans/green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.
Friday, Oct. 14 – BBQ chicken, coleslaw, potato wedges, roll, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.