School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 22

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green beans, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Potato bar with ham, cheese and broccoli, veggie sticks with ranch, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, fruit, pickle spear, white cake.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 22

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Oatmeal, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken soft taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and cheese sub, coleslaw, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pudding, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 22

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken soft taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, fruit.

Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and cheese sub, coleslaw, pudding, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.

Friday, Oct. 22 – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Monday, Oct. 25 – Smothered hamburger steak, hominy casserole, tomato, onions and cucumber salad, dinner roll, chocolate pudding.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, ambrosia with pineapple.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomato slices, onions, lettuce, bread pudding.

Thursday, Oct. 28 – Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.

Friday, Oct. 29 – Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

