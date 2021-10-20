School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Potato bar with ham, cheese and broccoli, veggie sticks with ranch, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, fruit, pickle spear, white cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken soft taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sub, coleslaw, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pudding, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken soft taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sub, coleslaw, pudding, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 21 – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, Oct. 22 – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Oct. 25 – Smothered hamburger steak, hominy casserole, tomato, onions and cucumber salad, dinner roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, ambrosia with pineapple.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomato slices, onions, lettuce, bread pudding.
Thursday, Oct. 28 – Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Oct. 29 – Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
