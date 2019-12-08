Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Dec. 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, chips, queso, beans and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, roasted carrots, corn, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Dec. 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potato with ham and cheese, broccoli and cheese, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, salsa and cheese, rice, refried beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles, French fries, fruit, wacky cake.

Whitebead School

Dec. 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots with ranch, corn, diced pears.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, applesauce cup.

Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit cup.

Lunch: Hamburger with tomato, lettuce and pickle, French fries, pears, cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Flavored yogurt, granola, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, green beans, hot roll, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple wedges.

Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, steamed broccoli, garlic bread stick, diced peaches.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Dec. 9

Salmon patty with lemon herb and onion slices, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Swiss steak with tomato and onions, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.

Friday, Dec. 13

Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, apple crumb cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you