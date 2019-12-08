Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Dec. 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, chips, queso, beans and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, roasted carrots, corn, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Dec. 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato with ham and cheese, broccoli and cheese, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, salsa and cheese, rice, refried beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles, French fries, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Dec. 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots with ranch, corn, diced pears.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, applesauce cup.
Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit cup.
Lunch: Hamburger with tomato, lettuce and pickle, French fries, pears, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Flavored yogurt, granola, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, green beans, hot roll, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple wedges.
Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, steamed broccoli, garlic bread stick, diced peaches.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Dec. 9
Salmon patty with lemon herb and onion slices, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.
Friday, Dec. 13
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
