Elmore City-Pernell
Oct. 28-Nov. 1
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, roasted carrots, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso, beans and chips, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, dirt cake, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Oct. 28-31
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, roll, fruit, green salad.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dog with cheese, French fries, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Whitebead School
Oct. 28-Nov. 1
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, potatoes and gravy, green peas, hot roll, diced pears.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, pinto beans, chips and salsa, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, corn, hot roll, diced peaches.
Thursday
Breakfast: Donut holes, peach cups.
Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, salad, assorted fruit, cookie.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Oct. 28
Salmon patty, lemon herb penne, onion slices, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.
Friday, Nov. 1
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
