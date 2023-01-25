School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese sauce, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, chips, pickle spear, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Jan. 30
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, corn bread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, green peas, garlic stick, salad.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Walking tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, rice, cinnamon apples.
Friday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: BBQ chicken, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, romaine salad, peaches.
Friday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.
Monday, Jan. 30
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, romaine salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Breakfast: Breakfast bowl, toast, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken nacho bar with queso, chips and salsa, chili beans, apple.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 26 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.
Friday, Jan. 27 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 30 – Chili cheese dog or Frito chili pie, sliced tomatoes, potato salad, cake.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted vegetables, biscuit, bar.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, Feb.2 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 3 – Ham and beans, oven-baked okra, coleslaw, cornbread, pudding.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.