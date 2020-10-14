Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 15
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, strawberry shortcake with topping.
Friday, Oct. 16
No School
Monday, Oct. 19
No School
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownies.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 15
No School
Friday, Oct. 16
No School
Monday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, green peas, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Crispito, pinto beans, salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese broccoli, carrots with ranch, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 16
Fall Break
Monday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Virtual Day.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Yogurt, muffin, fruit.
Lunch: Southwest chicken sub, chips, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Kalache with ham and cheese, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pork loin, baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, roasted carrots, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, cinnamon toast, fruit.
Lunch: Philly joe, pickle spear, cole slaw, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 15
Chef salad with vegetables, ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.
Friday, Oct. 16
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Monday, Oct. 19
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion, cream of broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Oct. 23
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.