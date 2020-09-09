Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, beans, rice, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 11
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Meatball sub, chips, pickle spear, fruit, sugar cookie.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, pickle spear, fruit, white cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 11
Breakfast: Donut, fruit cup.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit cup.
Lunch: Hamburgers, tater tots, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, salad, chips, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Muffin, fruit cup.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, roll.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, fruit cup.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 10
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Sept. 11
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Monday, Sept. 14
Salmon patty, lemon herb penne with onion slice, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, green beans, hominy casserole, hot roll, iced carrot cake.
Friday, Sept. 18
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
