Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low around 70F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low around 70F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.