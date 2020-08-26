Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler burrito with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans with cheese, salsa, lettuce, cheese, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed pizza, corn, salad, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Monday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Pancakes on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Muffins, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Crispito, salad with ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Friday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Mini-waffles, blueberries.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 31
Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, biscuits with gravy, tomato juice, orange wedges, peach with cottage cheese.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese and vegetables, crackers, cream of broccoli soup, banana nut bread.
Friday, Sept. 4
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, garlic bread, sliced tomatoes, green peas, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
