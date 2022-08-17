School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, August 18

First Day of School

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsa, fruit.

Friday, August 19

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, August 22

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal.

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, August 23

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, August 24

Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, fruit.

Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, wacky cake.

Thursday: August 25

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, Spanish rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, August 26

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, August 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, August 19

Breakfast: Waffle sticks, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.

Monday, August 22

Breakfast: Granola bar, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, August 23

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, lo mein pasta, teriyaki carrots, fruit.

Wednesday, August 24

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.

Lunch: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Thursday, August 25

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken taco, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, August 26

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, frozen pop, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, August 18 – Beef and bean burrito with flour tortilla, Spanish green beans, pudding.

Friday, August 19 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.

Monday, August 22 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, roasted sugar snap peas, salad, garlic bread, cake.

Tuesday, August 23 – Ham and cheese quiche, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday, August 24 – Chicken or beef soft tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, southwestern vegetables, refried beans, fruit.

Thursday, August 25 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.

Friday, August 26 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

