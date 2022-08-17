School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, August 18
First Day of School
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsa, fruit.
Friday, August 19
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, August 22
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, August 23
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, August 24
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday: August 25
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, Spanish rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, August 26
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, August 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, August 19
Breakfast: Waffle sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.
Monday, August 22
Breakfast: Granola bar, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, August 23
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, lo mein pasta, teriyaki carrots, fruit.
Wednesday, August 24
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Thursday, August 25
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taco, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, August 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, frozen pop, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, August 18 – Beef and bean burrito with flour tortilla, Spanish green beans, pudding.
Friday, August 19 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Monday, August 22 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, roasted sugar snap peas, salad, garlic bread, cake.
Tuesday, August 23 – Ham and cheese quiche, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, August 24 – Chicken or beef soft tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, southwestern vegetables, refried beans, fruit.
Thursday, August 25 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, August 26 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
