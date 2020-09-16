Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, pickle spear, fruit, white cake.
Monday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Italian sub, chips, pickle spear, fruit, snickerdoodle.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, fruit cup.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit cup.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Crispito, pinto beans, salad, chips with salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit cup.
Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, broccoli, fruit, roll.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 25
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit cup.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 17
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, green beans, hominy casserole, hot roll, iced carrot cake.
Friday, Sept. 18
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Monday, Sept. 21
Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Sept. 25
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
