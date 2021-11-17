School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping.
Friday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.
(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork, baked potato, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 18 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penny carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Nov. 19 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Monday, Nov. 22 – Club sandwich with ham and turkey, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions, potato salad, cantaloupe or strawberries.
Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Baked turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.
Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Scrambled eggs with sausage, tomato slices, orange wedges, biscuit, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving break.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
