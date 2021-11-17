School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie with topping.

Friday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork, baked potato, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break all week Nov. 22-26)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penny carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.

Friday, Nov. 19 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.

Monday, Nov. 22 – Club sandwich with ham and turkey, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions, potato salad, cantaloupe or strawberries.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Baked turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Scrambled eggs with sausage, tomato slices, orange wedges, biscuit, cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Nov. 26 – Thanksgiving break.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

