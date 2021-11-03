School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 5

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, fruit, cookie.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, garlic stick, salad, cookie.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, sweet potato crinkle fries, baked beans, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 12

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, wacky cake.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Glazed ham, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 5

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni chicken flatbread, Italian salad, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger mac and cheese, bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Roasted turkey, dressing, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, pumpkin pie, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 12

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.

Friday, Nov. 5 – Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.

Monday, Nov. 8 – Beef and vegetable stew, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Sausage and egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.

Thursday, Nov. 11 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni and tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.

Friday, Nov. 12 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

