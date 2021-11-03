School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, fruit, cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, garlic stick, salad, cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, sweet potato crinkle fries, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Glazed ham, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni chicken flatbread, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac and cheese, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted turkey, dressing, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, pumpkin pie, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 4 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Nov. 5 – Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Monday, Nov. 8 – Beef and vegetable stew, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Sausage and egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.
Thursday, Nov. 11 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni and tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Nov. 12 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
