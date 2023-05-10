School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, May 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, oven fries, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit.
Friday, May 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
May 15-18: Cook's Choice.
Last Day of School: May 18.
Whitebead School
Thursday, May 11
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.
Friday, May 12
Breakfast: Toast, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal cheese pizza, baby carrots, romaine salad, fruit.
Monday, May 15
Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and white gravy, romaine salad, fruit.
Tuesday, May 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, chips, cookie, apple.
Wednesday, May 17
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, May 18
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, green beans, baked beans, fruit.
Friday, May 19
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, romaine salad, fruit.
Last day of school: May 19.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 11 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, May 12 – Ham or turkey sandwich with toppings, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Monday, May 15 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, cookies.
Tuesday, May 16 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or crackers, fruit.
Wednesday, May 17 – Cheeseburger with toppings, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Thursday, May 18 – Club sandwich with toppings, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Friday, May 19 – Taco salad with tortillas, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
