School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, May 11

Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, oven fries, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, May 12

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

May 15-18: Cook's Choice.

Last Day of School: May 18.

Whitebead School

Thursday, May 11

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.

Friday, May 12

Breakfast: Toast, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Personal cheese pizza, baby carrots, romaine salad, fruit.

Monday, May 15

Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and white gravy, romaine salad, fruit.

Tuesday, May 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, chips, cookie, apple.

Wednesday, May 17

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, May 18

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, green beans, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, May 19

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, romaine salad, fruit.

Last day of school: May 19.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, May 11 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.

Friday, May 12 – Ham or turkey sandwich with toppings, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.

Monday, May 15 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, cookies.

Tuesday, May 16 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or crackers, fruit.

Wednesday, May 17 – Cheeseburger with toppings, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.

Thursday, May 18 – Club sandwich with toppings, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.

Friday, May 19 – Taco salad with tortillas, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

