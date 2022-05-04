School-Senior Menus

Whitebead School
Thursday, May 5
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Flatbread cheese pizza, green beans, steamed carrots, fruit.
Friday, May 6
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, French fries, fruit.
Monday, May 9
Breakfast: French toast bites or pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, May 10
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baby carrots, chips, fruit.
Wednesday, May 11
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, roasted broccoli, fruit.
Thursday, May 12
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries or tater tots, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, May 5
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, May 6
Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, krinkle kut fries, fruit.
Monday, May 9
Breakfast: French toast bites, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken or chicken strip, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, May 10
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, May 11
Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.
Lunch: Deli wrap, Italian salad, cookie, fruit.
Thursday, May 12
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit fruit.
Lunch: Pancakes, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Friday, May 13
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, chips, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 5 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, May 6 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Monday, May 9 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, potato salad, sliced peaches.
Tuesday, May 10 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli and cheese, garden salad, banana pudding.
Wednesday, May 11 – Smothered steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans seasoned with onions, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, May 12 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eye peas, whole wheat bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, May 13 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.