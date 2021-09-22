School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, hashbrown, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, carrots, roll, salad, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Fruit pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Glazed ham, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Mexican pizza, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, caesar salad, garlic bread stick, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Glazed ham, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Mexican pizza, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, caesar salad, garlic bread stick, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 23
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Sept. 24
Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Monday, Sept. 27
Beef vegetable stew, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Sausage and egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Oct. 1
Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
