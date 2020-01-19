Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Jan. 20-24

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Calzone, marinara sauce, baby carrots, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Jan. 20-24

Monday

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, bread stick, salad, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Scrambled egg bagel, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.

Whitebead School

Jan. 20-24

Monday

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, fried fruit mix.

Lunch: Tacos, salad and ranch, pinto beans, chips and salsa pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, carrots and ranch, tater tots, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple wedges.

Lunch: Chicken patty, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Pancakes, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Jan. 20

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Chicken stir fry with vegetables, steamed carrots, rice, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Club sandwich, pea salad, cream of tomato soup, crackers, banana pudding.

Friday, Jan. 24

Mexican casserole, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips, cake with icing.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

