Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Jan. 20-24
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, marinara sauce, baby carrots, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Jan. 20-24
Monday
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, bread stick, salad, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Scrambled egg bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Jan. 20-24
Monday
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, fried fruit mix.
Lunch: Tacos, salad and ranch, pinto beans, chips and salsa pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, carrots and ranch, tater tots, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple wedges.
Lunch: Chicken patty, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Pancakes, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Jan. 20
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Chicken stir fry with vegetables, steamed carrots, rice, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Club sandwich, pea salad, cream of tomato soup, crackers, banana pudding.
Friday, Jan. 24
Mexican casserole, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips, cake with icing.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
