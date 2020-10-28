Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon and sugar, fruit, toast, jelly.
Lunch: Taco salad, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Monday, Nov. 2
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit, bacon.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with white gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with jelly.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, potato wedges, pinto beans, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: Muffin, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Fruit pizza (yogurt, fruit, crust), fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, baby carrots, s'more pudding, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage, gravy, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken burrito bowl with chili beans and rice, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, garden salad, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 29
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, green beans, hominy casserole, iced carrot cake.
Friday, Oct. 30
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Monday, Nov. 2
Three-cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chips cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Nov. 6
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
