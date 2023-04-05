School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 6
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Friday, April 7
No School
Monday, April 10
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Tuesday, April 11
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, fruit, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, April 12
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Beef soft tacos, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Thursday, April 13
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Friday, April 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, pickle spear, ranch beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 6 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Friday, April 7 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey or cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, April 10 – Salisbury steak with gravy, baked sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, cake.
Tuesday, April 11 – Sausage biscuit with gravy, hash browns, canned peaches with cottage cheese, biscuit, fruit.
Wednesday, April 12 – BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, April 13 – Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, fruit, biscuit, bar.
Friday, April 14 – BLT or grilled cheese, tomato soup, lettuce and tomatoes or tossed green salad, bread, pudding or gelatin.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.