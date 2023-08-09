School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 10
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, pickle spear, chocolate chip cookie, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 11
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Aug. 14
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, pickle spear, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Beef soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice beans.
Friday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles, baked beans, French fries, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 10 – Chef salad with meat, egg and cheese, soup of choice, cottage cheese with fruit, bread, pudding or jello.
Friday, Aug. 11 – Goulash, pea salad, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Monday, Aug. 14 – Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, bread, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Beef or chicken taco, corn or flour tortilla, beans, Mexican rice, sopapillas cheesecake.
Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, bread, bar or cobbler.
Thursday, Aug. 17 – Swedish meat balls with noodles or rice, cabbage, bread, fruit, cake.
Friday, Aug. 18 – Ham and beans, greens, potatoes, bread.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
