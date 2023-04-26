School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 27
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, pickle spear, pork and beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 27 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, April 28 – Ham and beans, oven-baked okra, coleslaw, cornbread, pudding.
Monday, May 1 – Beef or chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll, brownies.
Tuesday, May 2 – Chili with or without beans, tomato relish or stewed tomatoes, corn, cornbread or corn chips, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, May 3 – Breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots, cake.
Thursday, May 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, May 5 – Polish sausage on bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
