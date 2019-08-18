Elmore City-Pernell

Aug. 19-23

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Aug. 19-23

Monday

Breakfast: French toast stick, cereal, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, rolls, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hot dog with chili and cheese, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, cereal.

Lunch: Chicken tetrazzini, green beans, salad, garlic sticks, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Crunchy tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, refried beans, rice, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, lettuce, tomato, pickle, fruit, brownie.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Aug. 19

Beef tips and noodles with mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Meatloaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, cauliflower, sliced bread, iced cake.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.

Friday, Aug. 23

Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

