Elmore City-Pernell
Aug. 19-23
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Aug. 19-23
Monday
Breakfast: French toast stick, cereal, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, rolls, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dog with chili and cheese, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken tetrazzini, green beans, salad, garlic sticks, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, refried beans, rice, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, lettuce, tomato, pickle, fruit, brownie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 19
Beef tips and noodles with mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Meatloaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, cauliflower, sliced bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, Aug. 23
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.