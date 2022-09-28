School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Bagel, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Turkey or ham sandwich with lettuce, cheese and tomato, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Oct. 3
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and salsa, rice, beans, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, ranch beans, tater tots, fruit, apple crisp.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese with lettuce and tomato, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Pop tart, apple.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cucumber slices, peaches.
Friday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Donut, oranges.
Lunch: Bread chicken sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 3
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, applesauce.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic knot, green beans, salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, chili beans, apple.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.
Lunch: Hot dog, French fries, salad, applesauce.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, apple
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, Italian salad, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oranges.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, baby carrots, coleslaw, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.
Friday, Sept. 30 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 3 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, roasted sugar snap peas, salad, garlic bread, cake.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Ham and cheese quiche, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Chicken or beef soft tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, Southwestern vegetables, refried beans, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, Oct.7 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.