School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 12
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, bread stick, fruit,
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dog, tater tots, ranch beans, veggie stick with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburgers, chips, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Aug. 12
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked turkey and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad, dinner roll, fruit.
Monday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic break stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Ranch chicken wrap, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, marinara sauce, caesar salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Aug. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Baked ham and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: Apple pie parfait.
Lunch: Chicken taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, fruit
Lunch: Ranch chicken wrap, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, marinara sauce, caesar salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 12
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Aug. 13
Red bean and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Monday, Aug. 16
Beef and vegetable stew, tossed salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Sausage and egg casserole, sliced tomatoes, orange juice, biscuit and jelly, fruited jello.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Aug. 20
Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
