School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, Spanish rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.. 16
Monday, Sept. 26
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, bread sticks, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, beans, roll, fruit, apple crisp.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Bagel, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Turkey or ham sandwich with lettuce, cheese and tomato, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, apple
Lunch: Hot Italian melt, Caesar salad, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Pop tart, oranges.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, cucumber slices, applesauce.
Monday, Sept. 26
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, applesauce.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, baby carrots, apple.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.
Lunch: Pork carnita taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, oranges.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Pop tart, apple
Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cucumber slices, peaches.
Friday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Donut, oranges.
Lunch: Bread chicken sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 23 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Monday, Sept. 26 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.
Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.
Friday, Sept. 30 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
