School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, Spanish rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.. 16

Monday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, bread sticks, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, beans, roll, fruit, apple crisp.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Bagel, scrambled eggs, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Turkey or ham sandwich with lettuce, cheese and tomato, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, apple

Lunch: Hot Italian melt, Caesar salad, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: Pop tart, oranges.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, cucumber slices, applesauce.

Monday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, applesauce.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.

Lunch: Waffles, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, baby carrots, apple.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.

Lunch: Pork carnita taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, oranges.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Pop tart, apple

Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cucumber slices, peaches.

Friday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Donut, oranges.

Lunch: Bread chicken sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.

Monday, Sept. 26 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.

Friday, Sept. 30 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

