School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Nov. 14
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, pudding with topping.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, baked beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, sweet potato fries, pickle spear, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, pumpkin pie with topping.
(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, yogurt, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Friday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, romaine salad, peaches.
Monday, Nov. 14
Breakfast: Waffles, applesauce.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, baby carrots, BBQ baked beans, peaches.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taco, chili beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, peaches.
Lunch: Pizza bar, salad, baby carrots, applesauce.
Friday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.
(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 14 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, roasted sugar snap peas, salad, garlic bread, cake.
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Ham and cheese quiche, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Chicken or beef soft tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, southwestern vegetables, tortillas, refried beans, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, Nov. 18 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
