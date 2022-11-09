School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, pudding with topping.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, chips, baked beans, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, sweet potato fries, pickle spear, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and dressing with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, pumpkin pie with topping.

(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, yogurt, apple.

Lunch: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Friday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, romaine salad, peaches.

Monday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Waffles, applesauce.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, baby carrots, BBQ baked beans, peaches.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken taco, chili beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, peaches.

Lunch: Pizza bar, salad, baby carrots, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 21-25)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.

Friday, Nov. 11 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 14 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, roasted sugar snap peas, salad, garlic bread, cake.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Ham and cheese quiche, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Chicken or beef soft tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, southwestern vegetables, tortillas, refried beans, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.

Friday, Nov. 18 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

