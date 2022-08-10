School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, August 18

First Day of School

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsa, fruit.

Friday, August 19

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, August 11

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, baby carrots, chips, fruit.

Friday, August 12

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, green beans, Italian salad, fruit.

Monday, August 15

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in the blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, August 16

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, caesar salad, fruit.

Wednesday, August 17

Breakfast: Muffin, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, August 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, August 19

Breakfast: Waffle sticks, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, August 11 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli/cheese or broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.

Friday, August 12 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.

Monday, August 15 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.

Tuesday, August 16 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.

Wednesday, August 17 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.

Thursday, August 18 – Beef and bean burrito with flour tortilla, Spanish green beans, pudding.

Friday, August 19 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

