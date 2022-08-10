School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, August 18
First Day of School
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsa, fruit.
Friday, August 19
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, August 11
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, baby carrots, chips, fruit.
Friday, August 12
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, green beans, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, August 15
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in the blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, August 16
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, caesar salad, fruit.
Wednesday, August 17
Breakfast: Muffin, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, August 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, August 19
Breakfast: Waffle sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, August 11 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli/cheese or broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.
Friday, August 12 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Monday, August 15 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.
Tuesday, August 16 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.
Wednesday, August 17 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.
Thursday, August 18 – Beef and bean burrito with flour tortilla, Spanish green beans, pudding.
Friday, August 19 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
