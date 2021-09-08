School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with salsa, cheese and lettuce, rice, refried beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, bread stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and pickles, French fries, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Friday, Sept. 17
Parent-Teacher Conferences
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Breakfast bowl, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Donut, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, green beans, garlic knot, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot turkey and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Biscuits and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, corn, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, dessert, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, dessert, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Hot turkey and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 17
No School
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 9
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, Sept. 10
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Sept. 13
Smothered hamburger steak, hominy casserole, tomato, onions, cucumber steak, dinner roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic break, ambrosia with pineapple.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomato slices, onions and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Sept. 17
Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.