Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Nov. 4-8
Monday
Breakfast: Waffle and toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, scrambled egg, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, Italian salad, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken, baked beans, baby carrots, chips, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Nov. 4-8
Monday
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, cinnamon apples.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, pinto beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Whitebead School
Nov. 4-8
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, carrots and ranch, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Egg and cheese English muffin, blueberries.
Lunch: Chicken patty, tater tots, green peas, hot roll, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange wedges.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread, peach cup.
Friday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, apple wedges.
Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit, cookie.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Nov. 4
Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raising salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Nov. 8
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.