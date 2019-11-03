Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Nov. 4-8

Monday

Breakfast: Waffle and toppings, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Waffles, scrambled egg, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, Italian salad, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken, baked beans, baby carrots, chips, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Nov. 4-8

Monday

Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, cinnamon apples.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, pinto beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Whitebead School

Nov. 4-8

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, carrots and ranch, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Egg and cheese English muffin, blueberries.

Lunch: Chicken patty, tater tots, green peas, hot roll, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange wedges.

Lunch: Chicken ziti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread, peach cup.

Friday

Breakfast: Dutch waffle, apple wedges.

Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit, cookie.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Nov. 4

Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprouts, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raising salad, cornbread, brownie.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.

Friday, Nov. 8

Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

