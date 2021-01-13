School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, refried beans with cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, French fries, salad, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Monday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic stick, fruit, salad.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, chips, fruit, cobbler.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, cheese and tomato, chips, pickle spear, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Monday, Jan. 18
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Mini waffle, fruit.
Lunch: Tacos, salad, pinto beans, chips with salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pancake, scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: French toast sticks, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe sandwich, French fries, baby carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 14
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, Jan. 15
Red beans with ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Jan. 18
Beef stew, oven fried okra, waldorf salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Chicken and noodles, sliced tomatoes, spinach, dinner roll, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Chef salad with vegetables, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, fruit crisp.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit with gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
