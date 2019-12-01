Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Dec. 2-6
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Philly Joe, Italian salad, chips, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pork loin, BBQ baked beans, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, breadstick, green beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Dec. 2-6
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, fruit, sugar cookie.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans with cheese, salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwiches, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Dec. 2-6
Monday
Breakfast: Donut holes, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced pears.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Tacos and salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, corn, hot roll, diced peaches.
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancakes, orange wedges.
Lunch: Lasagna, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, applesauce cups.
Friday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, apple wedges.
Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit, cookie.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Dec. 2
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whip topping.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Dec. 6
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.