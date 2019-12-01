Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Dec. 2-6

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Philly Joe, Italian salad, chips, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ pork loin, BBQ baked beans, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, breadstick, green beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, iced sugar cookie, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Dec. 2-6

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, fruit, sugar cookie.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans with cheese, salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ sandwiches, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Dec. 2-6

Monday

Breakfast: Donut holes, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced pears.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Tacos and salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, corn, hot roll, diced peaches.

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancakes, orange wedges.

Lunch: Lasagna, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, applesauce cups.

Friday

Breakfast: Dutch waffle, apple wedges.

Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit, cookie.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Dec. 2

Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato and onion salad, cream broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whip topping.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.

Friday, Dec. 6

Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

