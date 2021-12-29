School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Monday, Jan. 3

Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, peach cobbler.

Friday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Breakfast: Uncrustable, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, chips, baby carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: Glazed donut holes, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked bean, cookie, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Chicken stir fry with vegetables and rice, copper penney carrots, cornbread, snick doodle cookies.

Friday, Dec. 31 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

