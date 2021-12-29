School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Monday, Jan. 3
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, peach cobbler.
Friday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Uncrustable, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, chips, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Glazed donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked bean, cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 30 – Chicken stir fry with vegetables and rice, copper penney carrots, cornbread, snick doodle cookies.
Friday, Dec. 31 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
