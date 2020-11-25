Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving break
Monday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage and salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving break
Monday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken patty, potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving break
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Waffles with toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, baby carrots, garden salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with tortilla chips, chili beans and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Fruit pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, diced potatoes, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 4
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dog, cole slaw, chips, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving break
Monday, Nov. 30
Tuna salad sandwich, marinated tomato/onion, cream of broccoli soup, chocolate poke cake.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, sliced bread, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Dec. 4
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
