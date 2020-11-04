Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with jelly.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, potato wedges, pinto beans, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with white gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon/sugar, toast, jelly.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin dessert.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green peas, hot roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Breakfast tornados, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, green peas, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, garden salad, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Pancake, scrambled eggs, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, caesar salad, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 5
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Nov. 6
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Monday, Nov. 9
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Meatloaf, stewed cabbage mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Ranchers chicken, cauliflower, whole kernel corn, sliced bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Nov. 13
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.