Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

(Thanksgiving break week of Nov. 23-27)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break week of Nov. 23-27)

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, pickle spear, cole slaw, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Donut, oatmeal, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey breast, dinner roll, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie, fruit.

(Thanksgiving break week of Nov. 23-27)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 19

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.

Friday, Nov. 20

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas and cream.

Monday, Nov. 23

Chili cheese dogs on bun, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, tomato juice, orange wedges, biscuits and gravy, peach with cottage cheese.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 27

Thanksgiving holiday

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

