School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 22
Breakfast: Scrambled egg, hash brown, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, April 23
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Monday, April 26
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, April 27
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli, green beans, salad, fruit, cake.
Wednesday, April 28
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, April 22
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, April 23
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Monday, April 26
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, April 27
Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, April 28
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, roasted broccoli, fruit.
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodles, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Mini French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 22
Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pork carnita tacos, chili beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 23
Breakfast: Banana split parfait, cereal.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Monday, April 26
No School
Tuesday, April 27
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries, fruit.
Wednesday, April 28
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 22
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, April 23
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Monday, April 26
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, cantaloupe or peaches.
Tuesday, April 27
Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, April 28
Chicken pot pie, steamed cabbage, beets, cornbread, cherry cobbler.
Thursday, April 29
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, April 30
Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
