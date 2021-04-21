School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Scrambled egg, hash brown, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, April 23

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, brownie.

Monday, April 26

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, April 27

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Stromboli, green beans, salad, fruit, cake.

Wednesday, April 28

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.

Thursday, April 29

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, April 30

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Baked ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.

Friday, April 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.

Monday, April 26

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday, April 27

Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 28

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, roasted broccoli, fruit.

Thursday, April 29

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken noodles, green beans, hot roll, fruit.

Friday, April 30

Breakfast: Mini French toast, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pork carnita tacos, chili beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 23

Breakfast: Banana split parfait, cereal.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Monday, April 26

No School

Tuesday, April 27

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries, fruit.

Wednesday, April 28

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.

Thursday, April 29

Breakfast: Blueberry pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.

Friday, April 30

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken taquitos, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 22

Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.

Friday, April 23

Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.

Monday, April 26

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, cantaloupe or peaches.

Tuesday, April 27

Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll, peanut butter cookies.

Wednesday, April 28

Chicken pot pie, steamed cabbage, beets, cornbread, cherry cobbler.

Thursday, April 29

Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.

Friday, April 30

Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

