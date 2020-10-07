Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with pickles, lettuce, tomato, chips, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef tacos, rice, refried beans with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, strawberry shortcake with topping.
Friday, Oct. 16
No School
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, baked beans, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, pinto beans, salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Fish sticks, French fries, cornbread, green beans, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 15
No School
Friday, Oct. 16
No School
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Virtual Day.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, green beans, break stick, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, loaded mashed potato, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 16
Fall Break
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 8
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Oct. 9
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.
Monday, Oct. 12
Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, biscuits and gravy, peach with cottage cheese.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Chef salad with vegetables, ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.
Friday, Oct. 16
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
