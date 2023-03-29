School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, March 30

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Beef tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.

Friday, March 31

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.

Monday, April 3

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Beef enchiladas, rice, refried beans, fruit, wacky cake.

Tuesday, April 4

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti, green peas, salad, fruit, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday, April 5

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage patty, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.

Thursday, April 6

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce,tomato, pickles, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.

Friday, April 7

No School

Whitebead School

Thursday, March 30

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, apple.

Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fruit.

Friday, March 31

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, romaine salad, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, March 30 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.

Friday, March 31 – Ham or turkey sandwich with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.

Monday, April 3 – Taco salad with tortilla, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.

Tuesday, April 4 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, cookies.

Wednesday, April 5 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or cracker, fruit.

Thursday, April 6 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.

Friday, April 7 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey or cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you