School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 30
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Beef tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, March 31
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Monday, April 3
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Beef enchiladas, rice, refried beans, fruit, wacky cake.
Tuesday, April 4
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green peas, salad, fruit, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, April 5
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, April 6
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce,tomato, pickles, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Friday, April 7
No School
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 30
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fruit.
Friday, March 31
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, romaine salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 30 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, March 31 – Ham or turkey sandwich with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Monday, April 3 – Taco salad with tortilla, Mexicali corn, pinto beans, sopapilla cheesecake.
Tuesday, April 4 – Tuna or chicken casserole, carrots, in-season fruit, biscuit, cookies.
Wednesday, April 5 – Baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheddar soup, tossed salad, roll or cracker, fruit.
Thursday, April 6 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots or potato wedges, bar or crumble.
Friday, April 7 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey or cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
