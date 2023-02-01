School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Walking tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, rice, cinnamon apples.
Friday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Feb. 6
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, ranch beans, salad, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos with meat, cheese, salsa and beans, rice, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles, oven fries, baked beans, fruit, cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, yogurt, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Breaded chicken patty, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, romaine salad, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal calzone, baby carrots, marinara sauce, applesauce.
Monday, Feb. 6
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread stick, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese pocket, French fries, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, baby carrots, apple.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, BBQ baked beans, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Toast, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, Italian salad, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb.2 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 3 – Ham and beans, oven-baked okra, coleslaw, cornbread, pudding.
Monday, Feb. 6 – Beef or chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll, brownies.
Tuesday, Feb.7 – Chili with or without beans, tomato relish or stewed tomatoes, corn, cornbread or corn chips, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots, cake.
Thursday, Feb. 9 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, Feb. 10 – Polish sausage, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
