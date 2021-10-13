School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Monday, Oct. 18
Fall Break
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos with meat and cheese, beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, carrots, roll, fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 14
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Monday, Oct. 18
Fall Break
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, chips, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 14
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Monday, Oct. 18
Fall Break
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, chips, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 14 – Chicken spaghetti, corn, salad, dinner roll, vanilla pudding with sliced bananas.
Friday, Oct. 15 – Red beans and ham, zucchini and tomatoes, greens of choice, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, Oct. 18 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, potato salad, cherry crisp.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrot-raisin salad, biscuit, peaches.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Loaded baked potato with ham, strawberries and banana slices, broccoli-cheese soup, crackers, brownie.
Thursday, Oct. 21 – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, Oct. 22 – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
