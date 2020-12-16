Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon and sugar, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
(Christmas break through Jan. 4)
Whitebead School
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll, cake, strawberries..
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
(Christmas break through early January)
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef soft taco, Fritos and salsa, refried beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
(Christmas break through early January)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 17
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Dec. 18
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Monday, Dec. 21
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Ranchers chicken, cauliflower, whole kernel corn, sliced bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
