School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 1

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Nachos with meat and fixings, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 2

No School

Monday, April 5

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, April 6

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potato with ham, cheese and other fixings, steamed broccoli, salad, fruit, wacky cake.

Wednesday, April 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dogs, oven potatoes, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit.

Thursday, April 8

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage links, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 9

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, April 1

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch fruit.

Friday, April 2

No School

Monday, April 5

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday, April 6

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Nachos with chicken and cheese, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 7

Breakfast: Yogurt, granola, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, fruit, hot roll.

Thursday, April 8

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.

Friday, April 9

Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 1

Breakfast: Pancake sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken noodle, biscuit, garden salad, fruit.

Friday, April 2

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, carrots, fruit.

Monday, April 5

No School

Tuesday, April 6

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Wednesday, April 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 8

Breakfast: Breakfast taco with tortilla, eggs, sausage, cheese and tater tots, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, baby carrots and ranch, tomato soup, fruit.

Friday, April 9

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, garden salad with ranch, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 1

Cheeseburger, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.

Friday, April 2

Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Monday, April 5

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whip topping.

Tuesday, April 6

Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, April 7

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, stewed apples.

Thursday, April 8

Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.

Friday, April 9

Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you