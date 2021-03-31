School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 1
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with meat and fixings, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 2
No School
Monday, April 5
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, April 6
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato with ham, cheese and other fixings, steamed broccoli, salad, fruit, wacky cake.
Wednesday, April 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, oven potatoes, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday, April 8
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, April 1
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch fruit.
Friday, April 2
No School
Monday, April 5
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, April 6
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with chicken and cheese, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, April 7
Breakfast: Yogurt, granola, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, fruit, hot roll.
Thursday, April 8
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, April 9
Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 1
Breakfast: Pancake sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodle, biscuit, garden salad, fruit.
Friday, April 2
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, carrots, fruit.
Monday, April 5
No School
Tuesday, April 6
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, April 7
Breakfast: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 8
Breakfast: Breakfast taco with tortilla, eggs, sausage, cheese and tater tots, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, baby carrots and ranch, tomato soup, fruit.
Friday, April 9
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, garden salad with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 1
Cheeseburger, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, April 2
Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Monday, April 5
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whip topping.
Tuesday, April 6
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, April 7
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Thursday, April 8
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, April 9
Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
