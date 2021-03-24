School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 25
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, March 26
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, ranch beans, sugar cookie.
Monday, March 29
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, March 30
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 31
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 25
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, March 26
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, March 29
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Tuesday, March 30
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Tacos, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 31
Breakfast: Mini waffle, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 25
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, March 26
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Monday, March 29
Beef tips and noodles with mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, March 30
Loaded baked potato, broccoli and cheese soup, jello with pears, crackers, strawberry short cake with topping.
Wednesday, March 31
Chicken spaghetti, creamed corn, steamed broccoli, hot roll, peaches.
Thursday, April 1
Cheeseburger, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, April 2
Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
