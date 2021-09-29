School-Senior Menus

Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 1
Breakfast: Apple turnover, cereal.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, chips, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, garlic bread stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, roasted carrots, dinner roll, cookie, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 1
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, chips, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 4
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, garlic bread stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Pancake minis, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 30 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Oct. 1 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Monday, Oct. 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.
Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.
Thursday, Oct. 7 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, coppy penney carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Oct. 8 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
