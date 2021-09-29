School-Senior Menus

Whitebead School

Thursday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 1

Breakfast: Apple turnover, cereal.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, chips, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 4

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, garlic bread stick, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, roasted carrots, dinner roll, cookie, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 1

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, chips, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 4

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, green beans, garlic bread stick, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Pancake minis, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Sept. 30 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.

Friday, Oct. 1 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.

Monday, Oct. 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.

Thursday, Oct. 7 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, coppy penney carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.

Friday, Oct. 8 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

