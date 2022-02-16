School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green beans, salad, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, fries, ranch beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, green beans, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 21
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot turkey sub, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ chicken sandwich, green beans, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Ham and cheese, biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 21
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ chicken, baked potato bar, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 17 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, Feb. 18 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, Feb. 21 – Presidents' Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.
Thursday, Feb. 24 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, oatmeal cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
