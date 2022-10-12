School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans, fruit, cherry crisp.
Friday, Oct. 14
No School
Monday, Oct. 17
No School
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit.
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle spear, French fries, fruit, chocolate chips cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 13
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 14
Fall Break
Monday, Oct. 17
Fall Break
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad, apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.
Lunch: Pork loin, dinner roll, green beans, salad, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, apple.
Lunch: Mexican pizza, Mexican salad, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oranges.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 13 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, green beans/green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.
Friday, Oct. 14 – BBQ chicken, coleslaw, potato wedges, roll, cobbler.
Monday, Oct. 17 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, vegetable soup, fruit, crackers, cake.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Chicken and dumplings, carrots, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Chicken or beef stir fry with vegetables, rice, pineapple, chow main noodles, cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 20 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.
Friday, Oct. 21 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
