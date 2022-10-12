School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans, fruit, cherry crisp.

Friday, Oct. 14

No School

Monday, Oct. 17

No School

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit, wacky cake.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit.

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle spear, French fries, fruit, chocolate chips cookie.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Oct. 13

Fall Break

Friday, Oct. 14

Fall Break

Monday, Oct. 17

Fall Break

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad, apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.

Lunch: Pork loin, dinner roll, green beans, salad, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, apple.

Lunch: Mexican pizza, Mexican salad, baby carrots, peaches.

Friday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oranges.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Oct. 13 – Chicken or turkey with dressing, green beans/green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.

Friday, Oct. 14 – BBQ chicken, coleslaw, potato wedges, roll, cobbler.

Monday, Oct. 17 – Chef salad with ham and turkey, vegetable soup, fruit, crackers, cake.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Chicken and dumplings, carrots, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Chicken or beef stir fry with vegetables, rice, pineapple, chow main noodles, cookie.

Thursday, Oct. 20 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.

Friday, Oct. 21 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

