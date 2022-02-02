School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Feb. 3

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, fruit, veggie sticks with ranch.

Friday, Feb. 4

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Feb. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, fruit, cereal.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, rice, fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potatoes with ham and cheese, sour cream, veggie sticks with ranch, broccoli and cheese, roll, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, ranch beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake with topping.

Friday, Feb. 11

Parent-Teacher Conferences

No School

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Feb. 3

Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 4

No School

Monday, Feb. 7

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Breakfast: UBR, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, lo mein pasta, teriyaki carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, Feb. 4 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Monday, Feb. 7 – Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, lima beans, dinner roll, brownies.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – Creamed sausage and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Beef and tomato pasta casserole, sliced cucumbers and onion salad, Spanish green beans, garlic roll, Texas chocolate sheet cake.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eye peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.

Friday, Feb. 11 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you