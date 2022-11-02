School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday: Nov. 3

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, cereal.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potatoes with ham, cheese, sour cream and broccoli, salad, roll, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, jello.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, Nov.11

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, apple.

Lunch: Turkey and noodles, dinner roll, green beans, peaches.

Friday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.

Monday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, applesauce.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, romaine salad, apple.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, peaches.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, glazed baby carrots, cucumber slices, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, apple.

Lunch: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.

Friday, Nov. 11

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, romaine salad, peaches.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 4 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.

Monday, Nov. 7 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.

Friday, Nov. 11 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

