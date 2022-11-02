School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday: Nov. 3
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Nov. 7
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, cereal.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potatoes with ham, cheese, sour cream and broccoli, salad, roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, jello.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Nov.11
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, apple.
Lunch: Turkey and noodles, dinner roll, green beans, peaches.
Friday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, applesauce.
Monday, Nov. 7
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, applesauce.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, green beans, peaches.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, toast, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, romaine salad, apple.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, peaches.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, glazed baby carrots, cucumber slices, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Friday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, romaine salad, peaches.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 4 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Monday, Nov. 7 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.
Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, pudding.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
