School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, chips, fruit, cobbler.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, cheese and tomato, chips, pickle spear, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Monday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Malt-O-Meal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green peas, roll, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green beans, salad, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch beans, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate pudding with topping.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Yogurt, granola, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with chicken and cheese, pinto beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, green peas, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, salad, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe sandwich, French fries, baby carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ mini meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, baby carrots with ranch, cinnamon stick, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 21
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit with gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Monday, Jan. 25
Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green peas and carrots, dinner roll, peach cobbler.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Chicken and dumplings, black eyed peas, broccoli, hot roll, jello with fruit or cinnamon.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 29
Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
