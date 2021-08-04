School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 12
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Baked ham and cheese sub, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 5
Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Aug. 6
Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Monday, Aug. 9
Taco salad with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, black beans, tortilla chips, peaches, cinnamon roll.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, watermelon or fruit in season.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, applesauce.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Aug. 13
Red bean and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
