School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, roasted carrots, dinner roll, cookie, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey wrap, salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey wrap, salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Fall Break
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Break
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 7 – Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, copper penney carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Oct. 8 – Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Monday, Oct. 11 – Club sandwich with ham and turkey, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions, potato salad, cantaloupe or strawberries.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Baked turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie.
Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Scrambled eggs with sausage, tomato slices, biscuit, orange wedges, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday, Oct. 14 – Chicken spaghetti, corn, salad, dinner roll, vanilla pudding with sliced bananas.
Friday, Oct. 15 – Red beans and ham, zucchini and tomatoes, greens of choice, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
